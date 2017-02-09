Police: Driver in double fatal Tesla crash was intoxicated

The debris of a Tesla vehicle that was involved in an accident in Nov. 2016 sits at the Zores Tow yard on Jan. 19, 2017 in Indianapolis. Police say the driver of a speeding Tesla electric car that crashed and burned last Nov., killing her and a passenger, was too drunk to drive, in a report released , Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

