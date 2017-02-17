Piedmont midcentury designed by John ...

Piedmont midcentury designed by John Hans Ostwald asks $1.8 million

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

Noted for joining Swiss chalet architecture with modern architecture, John Hans Ostwald was responsible for several noted midcentury designs in the East Bay. Featuring four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, the house features signature tall glass walls, skylights, wraparound deck, and vaulted ceilings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 5 hr Badd 192
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 17 Mimi 2
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb 10 Earl 2
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan '17 coon dogs 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec '16 Yeah yeah 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,027,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC