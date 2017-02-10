Palo Alto's civic duty extends beyond the city, new mayor says
Palo Alto Mayor Greg Scharff delivers the State of the City address on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at HanaHaus in downtown Palo Alto. Palo Alto Mayor Greg Scharff evoked images of El Palo Alto, a redwood tree that is the city's namesake, during a State of the City address Wednesday in which he encouraged residents to stand strong and stay rooted in shared values as the winds of national politics shift.
