Palo Alto teardown asks $1.9 million

Today's jaw dropper comes by way of Palo Alto, the tony Peninsula town suffering from a housing drought , where a circa 1937 home under 1,000 square feet is going for nearly $2 million. Located at 280 Stanford , the two-bed, one-bath, 908-square-foot abode comes with hardwood floors, a brick wood-burning fireplace, and exposed wood beam vaulted ceiling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.