Palo Alto: Suspect tased, tackled in residential burglary

Palo Alto police tackled and arrested a man Thursday after he emerged from a home in the 200 block of Colorado Avenue with the victim's purse and a broomstick, and was undeterred by a Taser. Trung Quang Daole, 20, showed signs of being under the influence of narcotics as he walked out the front door, waved the broom at officers and ignored officers' commands to stay put, police said in a news release Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.