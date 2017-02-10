Palo Alto: Suspect tased, tackled in residential burglary
Palo Alto police tackled and arrested a man Thursday after he emerged from a home in the 200 block of Colorado Avenue with the victim's purse and a broomstick, and was undeterred by a Taser. Trung Quang Daole, 20, showed signs of being under the influence of narcotics as he walked out the front door, waved the broom at officers and ignored officers' commands to stay put, police said in a news release Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|Kelly
|188
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Fri
|Earl
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Thu
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC