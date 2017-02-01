Palo Alto residents get Middlefield 'road diet'
Middlefield Road in Palo Alto between University Avenue and the Menlo Park border will be reduced to one lane in each direction as part of a trial to improve safety. Residents of Middlefield Road North asked the city in May for a "road diet" because of traffic fatalities, near misses and speeding cars on the four-block stretch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked Teenage Man Arrested For Bizarre Crime Sp... (Apr '14)
|11 hr
|Mayor Phart
|17
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|18 hr
|Gloria
|134
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Wed
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Wed
|linda35ny
|1
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Tue
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Mon
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Makayla Ramsey
|Jan 30
|Capone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC