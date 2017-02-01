Palo Alto residents get Middlefield '...

Palo Alto residents get Middlefield 'road diet'

Middlefield Road in Palo Alto between University Avenue and the Menlo Park border will be reduced to one lane in each direction as part of a trial to improve safety. Residents of Middlefield Road North asked the city in May for a "road diet" because of traffic fatalities, near misses and speeding cars on the four-block stretch.

