Palo Alto: Psychologist to speak on parenting
Psychologist, author and parenting expert Dan Peters will speak about "Parenting with a Purpose" from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday[Feb. 27] at Athena Academy, 525 San Antonio Ave., Palo Alto. Peters will discuss the importance a parent's awareness about themselves as key to raising healthy, engaged and happy children.
