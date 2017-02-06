Palo Alto: Police arrest San Jose teens in burglary attempt
Palo Alto police arrested three 16-year-olds from San Jose on Sunday for a residential burglary attempt and are looking for a fourth juvenile involved in the incident who drove away. Police responded about 8:36 p.m. Sunday to the neighborhood near Juana Briones Elementary School after a resident in the 4100 block of Georgia Avenue reported a "stranger was repeatedly banging on her front door," according to a news release issued Monday.
