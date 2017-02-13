Palo Alto man arrested after attack a...

Palo Alto man arrested after attack at MV auto parts store

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

A Palo Alto man was arrested Sunday afternoon after a dust-up at an O'Reilly Auto Parts in Mountain View, where he allegedly yelled at employees, attacked another customer with a carburetor cover and hit a car when he left, police said. Witnesses told police that the man, later identified as David Oakley, had come into the store on the 2600 block of California Street at about 2:50 p.m. and was upset that he had been given the wrong car part, according to Mountain View police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Kelly 188
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb 10 Earl 2
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 2 Melissag 135
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC