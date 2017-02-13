Palo Alto man arrested after attack at MV auto parts store

A Palo Alto man was arrested Sunday afternoon after a dust-up at an O'Reilly Auto Parts in Mountain View, where he allegedly yelled at employees, attacked another customer with a carburetor cover and hit a car when he left, police said. Witnesses told police that the man, later identified as David Oakley, had come into the store on the 2600 block of California Street at about 2:50 p.m. and was upset that he had been given the wrong car part, according to Mountain View police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.