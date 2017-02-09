Palo Alto High School con mana s bizarre tale continues

A con man's three-decade criminal history, which included a stop at Palo Alto High School, has led to another felony conviction. James Hogue, 57, pleaded guilty Monday to felony theft and other charges related to a cache of stolen goods that came to light when he was found living in an illegally built shack at a Colorado ski area, the Aspen Times has reported .

