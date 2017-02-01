Palo Alto council sets goals for 2017
Four Palo Alto City Council members elected in November were sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The council's first action after the new members were seated was the election of a new mayor, Greg Scharff, and a new vice mayor, Liz Kniss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked Teenage Man Arrested For Bizarre Crime Sp... (Apr '14)
|11 hr
|Mayor Phart
|17
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|18 hr
|Gloria
|134
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Wed
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Wed
|linda35ny
|1
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Tue
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Mon
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Makayla Ramsey
|Jan 30
|Capone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC