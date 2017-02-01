Palo Alto: California Avenue neighborhoods get permit parking
A new Palo Alto permit parking program coming to neighborhoods around the California Avenue business district has some residents smiling and some dental workers wincing. Residents of Evergreen Park and Mayfield successfully lobbied the City Council this year to establish a Residential Preferential Parking district in the area north and south of the city's "second downtown."
