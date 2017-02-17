On the job as Menlo Park's only two women firefighters
Five of 18 women who work with the Menlo Park Fire Protection District gather for a photo Feb. 6 outside the temporary downtown Menlo Park fire station. From left are Neiley Hunt, fire captain; Kathy Jackson, administrative services manager; Lindsay Murtha, fire inspector; Michelle Radcliffe, clerk of the board; and Giau Nguyen, firefighter/EMT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Hmmm
|190
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|18 hr
|Mimi
|2
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC