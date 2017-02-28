New owner for Fox Theatre
Redwood City's well-known Fox Theatre is changing hands to a new owner, real estate investor Peter Pau, but current owners Eric and Lori Lochtefeld will stay on to continue the theater's entertainment tradition. "We see the Fox Theatre as the crown jewel of Redwood City real estate, and we look forward to our stewardship of this historic property," Pau said in a press release.
