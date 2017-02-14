'Meteor' sighted over Bay Area sky was a missile test launch
Dr. Ryan Orosco of Stanford captured the bright light he saw from Palo Alto that turned out to be a missile test flight seen by many people in the Bay Area early Tuesday morning before the sunrise. Photo courtesy of Dr. Ryan Orosco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Feb 10
|Kelly
|188
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC