Meet the Penn sophomore turning her babysitting experience into a tech startup
College sophomore Anna Dailey founded Baby Bay Box as an online platform for parents to swap children's clothing that targets market both families seeking to save money on children's clothing and environmentally conscious families who want to reuse clothing. College sophomore Anna Dailey founded Baby Bay Box as an online platform for parents to swap children's clothing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Pennsylvanian.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook
|3 hr
|Local
|1
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|3 hr
|Local
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|14 hr
|Outofoptions
|137
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Pay Back
|197
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 17
|Mimi
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan '17
|coon dogs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC