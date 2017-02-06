'Matzo Ball Diaries' at Palo Alto JCC
Palo Alto's Oshman Family JCC will present a series of plays by the Los Angeles-based Jewish Women's Theatre, starting Monday, Feb. 6 with "The Matzo Ball Diaries." The play explores the comic possibilities inherent in Jewish food culture.
