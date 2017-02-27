Making Citizens, Reassembling Devices: On Gender and the Development...

Roughly once a month, small groups of volunteers gather at local museums, libraries, and other public venues to help visitors fix their broken stuff. Designated Repair Cafes, Fixit Clinics, or Fixers Collectives, the organizations bring together contemporary environmentalist concerns with time-honored techniques: disassembling toasters that no longer heat, testing Bluetooth devices without signals, and removing dust from unplayable iPods.

