Lion to Add Electric Bus Manufacturing Facility in California
Quebec-based Lion Bus plans to add a new electric bus manufacturing facility in California, with support from the state and the Canadian province. Lion Bus President Marc Bedard and Tyson Eckerle, the deputy director for California Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development , made the announcement at a demonstration of the eLion electric bus held in Palo Alto on Tuesday.
