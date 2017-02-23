Kiyan Williams Bridges Queer Dance Culture and Ivy League Academia
It's 4pm on a typical Monday afternoon, and the Stanford campus is mostly quiet as students walk and bike around its city of red-roofed buildings, minding their own business. Suddenly, Kiyan Williams arrives on the green, with long braids spilling down a bare back, wearing only a loin cloth-like purple skirt adorned at the front with an actual octopus whose slimy tentacles brush Williams' thighs as they proceed toward a round platform.
