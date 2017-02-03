Join Our Online Storefront Team
In addition to our huge monthly sales of used books and media , Friends of the Palo Alto Library now sells the more valuable donated items on our Amazon storefront. We need volunteers who would like to learn how to: 1) do preliminary research of online prices to determine if items should be listed online; 2) create listings for books and media; 3) monitor listed prices to maintain competitiveness; or 4) pack and ship orders in a timely manner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Sun.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|9 hr
|Robin
|15
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC