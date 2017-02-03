Join Our Online Storefront Team

In addition to our huge monthly sales of used books and media , Friends of the Palo Alto Library now sells the more valuable donated items on our Amazon storefront. We need volunteers who would like to learn how to: 1) do preliminary research of online prices to determine if items should be listed online; 2) create listings for books and media; 3) monitor listed prices to maintain competitiveness; or 4) pack and ship orders in a timely manner.

