Job Layoffs

Trustees in the San Diego Unified School District are trying to address an estimated $124 million budget deficit with the least amount of disruption, and learned this week it may be easier said than done. Superintendent Cindy Marten has vowed that cuts to the district's $1.3 billion 2017-18 budget would come first from the top and wouldn't affect classroom size or vital programs.

