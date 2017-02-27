Job Layoffs
Trustees in the San Diego Unified School District are trying to address an estimated $124 million budget deficit with the least amount of disruption, and learned this week it may be easier said than done. Superintendent Cindy Marten has vowed that cuts to the district's $1.3 billion 2017-18 budget would come first from the top and wouldn't affect classroom size or vital programs.
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Kelly
|204
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mon
|Pedro
|40
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|Mon
|californiaboy
|11
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm
|Feb 23
|petesinclair
|1
|Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook
|Feb 23
|Local
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Outofoptions
|137
