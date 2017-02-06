Joan Baez Talks Protest in the Trump Era: 'We're in for a Bumpy Ride'

In a voice as clear and unwavering as when she sang "We Shall Overcome" at the 1963 March on Washington, Joan Baez opened the San Francisco Women's March last month onstage with her acoustic guitar and a version of "No Nos Moveran," the Spanish version of "We Shall Not Be Moved." She also dedicated Bob Dylan's "Forever Young" to Barack and Michelle Obama and declared: "Women, we need to be empathetic when there is no empathy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.