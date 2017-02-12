Infamous impostor could wind up back in prison after latest scheme

A notorious con artist who previously posed as a high school student 10 years his junior, lied his way into Princeton on a track scholarship and was arrested for stealing $50,000 worth of jewels from a Harvard museum pleaded guilty last week to a pair of felonies that could send him back to prison. James Hogue, 57, could receive between one and three years in prison when he's sentenced next month, The Aspen Times reported.

