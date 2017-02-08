In 'State of the City,' Scharff calls for unity, civility, housing

Mayor Greg Scharff delivers his "State of the City" speech at HanaHaus on Feb. 8, 2017. Photo by Gennady Sheyner Faced with community anxieties over growth and flagging confidence in local government, Palo Alto Mayor Greg Scharff used his "State of the City" speech as a platform to advocate for more unity, more civility and more housing.

