In 'State of the City,' Scharff calls...

In 'State of the City,' Scharff calls for unity, civility, housing

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

Mayor Greg Scharff delivers his "State of the City" speech at HanaHaus on Feb. 8, 2017. Photo by Gennady Sheyner Faced with community anxieties over growth and flagging confidence in local government, Palo Alto Mayor Greg Scharff used his "State of the City" speech as a platform to advocate for more unity, more civility and more housing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Blunt Force 187
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Tue hemington10 1
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 5 Robin 15
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 2 Melissag 135
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Santa Clara County was issued at February 08 at 8:52PM PST

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,911 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC