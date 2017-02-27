Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Eq...

Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: Xenex Secures $38 Million in Funding

8 hrs ago Read more: jdsupra.com

Xenex , based in San Antonio, is the developer of a pulsed xenon full spectrum UV room disinfection system for use in healthcare facilities. The funding round was led by Essex Woodlands , a healthcare PE firm based in Palo Alto, Calif.

