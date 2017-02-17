Google Fiber's parent reassigns emplo...

Google Fiber's parent reassigns employees to other parts of company

18 hrs ago Read more: America's Network

Google Fiber's parent Alphabet is retooling the FTTH provider's structure yet again by reassigning a number of its employees to other roles in the company, signaling it is moving forward with realigning its last-mile network service strategy.

Palo Alto, CA

