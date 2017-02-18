Electrification funds in peril: Federal Transit Administration delays $647 million Caltrain decision
New leadership in Washington, D.C., dealt a powerful and destabilizing blow to the backbone of Silicon Valley's public transit system Friday. The Federal Transit Administration announced it's delaying a decision on whether to award $647 million to help electrify Caltrain - funding that needs to come through by March 1 to keep the project on track.
