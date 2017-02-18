Electrification funds in peril: Feder...

Electrification funds in peril: Federal Transit Administration delays $647 million Caltrain decision

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

New leadership in Washington, D.C., dealt a powerful and destabilizing blow to the backbone of Silicon Valley's public transit system Friday. The Federal Transit Administration announced it's delaying a decision on whether to award $647 million to help electrify Caltrain - funding that needs to come through by March 1 to keep the project on track.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 17 hr Happy Buyer 191
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 17 Mimi 2
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb 10 Earl 2
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan '17 coon dogs 3
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at February 20 at 9:39AM PST

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,018,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC