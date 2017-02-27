Editorial, Bay Area News Group, Feb. ...

Editorial, Bay Area News Group, Feb. 28, 2017: Feds should fund Caltrain electrification

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

It's understandable that President Donald Trump and California's Republican congressional delegation apparently want to end federal funding for high-speed rail. We don't blame them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 5 hr Kelly 204
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 22 hr Pedro 40
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) Mon californiaboy 11
Facebook to shut down the entire website Feb 24 Palo Alto 2
FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm Feb 23 petesinclair 1
Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook Feb 23 Local 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 22 Outofoptions 137
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,196 • Total comments across all topics: 279,213,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC