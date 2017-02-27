Ed Dobbs, local business owner and mentor to many, passes away at age 68
Edward Francis Dobbs, 68, passed away on February 22 at his home in Redwood City after a short and aggressive battle with brain cancer. He will be missed for many reasons, but most certainly for his warm smile and his love of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InMenlo.com.
