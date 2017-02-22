Economist Kenneth Arrow Dies at 95Nobel laureate and mathematical theorist.
Nobel Prize-winning economist Kenneth Arrow died on Tuesday in Palo Alto, California at the age of 95, his family said. Arrow made history in 1972 as the youngest recipient of the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences.
