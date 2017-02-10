Driver in Double Fatal Tesla Crash in Indiana Was Drunk, Police Say
The driver of a speeding Tesla electric car that crashed and burned in Indianapolis, killing her and a passenger, was too drunk to drive, according to a police report released Wednesday. The report, which includes toxicology test results, said 27-year-old driver Casey Speckman had a blood-alcohol level of 0.21 percent and 44-year-old passenger Kevin McCarthy, the owner of the Model S, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.17 percent.
