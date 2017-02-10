Driver in Double Fatal Tesla Crash in...

Driver in Double Fatal Tesla Crash in Indiana Was Drunk, Police Say

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

The driver of a speeding Tesla electric car that crashed and burned in Indianapolis, killing her and a passenger, was too drunk to drive, according to a police report released Wednesday. The report, which includes toxicology test results, said 27-year-old driver Casey Speckman had a blood-alcohol level of 0.21 percent and 44-year-old passenger Kevin McCarthy, the owner of the Model S, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.17 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 9 hr Kelly 188
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another 19 hr Earl 2
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Thu burrrrpo 16
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 2 Melissag 135
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,292 • Total comments across all topics: 278,754,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC