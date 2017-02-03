Donate Books/Help Pa Library

Donate Books/Help Pa Library

At our monthly book sales , Friends of the Palo Alto Library finds new readers/users for your used items and contributes all proceeds to purchase new materials, technology, and furniture for the Palo Alto libraries. Materials We Accept: Fiction and nonfiction books ; Textbooks and computer books, Movies ; Audiobooks ; Magazines and newspapers of exceptional historic value; Music ; Games ; other .

