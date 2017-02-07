Divisive downtown project wins approval

The Palo Alto City Council approved on Feb. 6, 2017, a proposal by Elizabeth Wong to build a four-story mixed-use development at 429 University Ave. Rendering by Joseph Bellomo Architects It took three years, 14 public hearings, four different architects and a threatened lawsuit for Elizabeth Wong to win an approval to build a four-story building in downtown Palo Alto. And when she finally did so on Monday night, there was little celebration.

