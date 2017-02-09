DeVos confirmation concerns district leaders, teachers

Palo Alto residents protesting against the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as the United States' Secretary of Education Monday afternoon at the corner of Embarcadero and El Camino. According to former elementary school teacher Erika Papakipos, who was a part of the demonstration, the group's goal was to encourage community members to speak up against DeVos and other appointments of the Trump adminstration.

