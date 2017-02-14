Despite pushback, Palo Alto passes 'retail protection' law

Every day, brick-and-mortar shops along Palo Alto's main commercial strips engage in a life-or-death battle against online retailers, big-box stores and shopping malls. But in passing its new "retail-protection" law early Tuesday morning, the City Council was mainly focused on a competition from a different source: offices that encroach into the retail districts and take over spaces that had previously been occupied by stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.