Despite pushback, Palo Alto passes 'retail protection' law
Every day, brick-and-mortar shops along Palo Alto's main commercial strips engage in a life-or-death battle against online retailers, big-box stores and shopping malls. But in passing its new "retail-protection" law early Tuesday morning, the City Council was mainly focused on a competition from a different source: offices that encroach into the retail districts and take over spaces that had previously been occupied by stores.
