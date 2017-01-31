Defund DAPL Rally and March in Palo Alto

Defund DAPL Rally and March in Palo Alto

February 11, 2017 12 - 2 PM Palo Alto City Hall 250 Hamilton Ave Palo Alto, CA 94301 Stand with Standing Rock and join us in targeting multiple Green Snakes that fund the Black Snake . This peaceful protest will involve a march through downtown Palo Alto of about 1.2 miles.

