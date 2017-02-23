David Broza and Ali Paris perform together in PA
Israeli singer-songwriter David Broza and Palestinian musician Ali Paris will join forces for a special concert at the Oshman Family Jewish Community Center on Thursday, March 2, at 8 p.m. with the goal of showcasing peaceful coexistence and the power of music to unite people. Rock-and-roll artist Broza, who grew up in Israel, Spain and England, plays guitar in a percussive style inspired by flamenco rhythms and is dedicated to humanitarian causes, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
