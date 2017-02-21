Courtesy: LaTech

Four students and one faculty advisor from Louisiana Tech University's Eco-Car team have won first place in the "Best Overall Team" category at a new event called "Hack-a-Truck," sponsored by Shell Oil Company last weekend at Google's headquarters in Palo Alto, California. Eight universities from across the country were invited to the event, and paired off into four teams tasked with designing the "food truck of the future."

