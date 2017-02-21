Courtesy: LaTech

Courtesy: LaTech

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Four students and one faculty advisor from Louisiana Tech University's Eco-Car team have won first place in the "Best Overall Team" category at a new event called "Hack-a-Truck," sponsored by Shell Oil Company last weekend at Google's headquarters in Palo Alto, California. Eight universities from across the country were invited to the event, and paired off into four teams tasked with designing the "food truck of the future."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 4 hr S Bronson 198
FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm 23 hr petesinclair 1
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) Thu Jcorinthos436 6
Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook Thu Local 1
Facebook to shut down the entire website Thu Local 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 22 Outofoptions 137
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC