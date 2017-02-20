County prepares for major housing boom

Santa Clara County is moving quickly on a strategy to build thousands of new homes for the county's low-income and homeless residents. And while most of the county's new Measure A housing bond will go towards helping the neediest residents, one big question still remains: where do you put all the housing? At the Feb. 7 Board of Supervisors meeting, county officials revealed a series of objectives they intend to meet with $950 million in bond funds, which voters approved last year.

