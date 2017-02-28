Committee takes 'first step' in new l...

Committee takes 'first step' in new learning curriculum

While the Palo Alto school district is nationally known for its academic rigor, it is "less clear" that its students are well prepared in another area research has shown is key to future success and well-being: social-emotional learning. This is according to a district committee charged with researching and recommending a K-12 social-emotional learning curriculum for the school district to adopt.

