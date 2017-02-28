Committee takes 'first step' in new learning curriculum
While the Palo Alto school district is nationally known for its academic rigor, it is "less clear" that its students are well prepared in another area research has shown is key to future success and well-being: social-emotional learning. This is according to a district committee charged with researching and recommending a K-12 social-emotional learning curriculum for the school district to adopt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|204
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|18 hr
|Pedro
|40
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|20 hr
|californiaboy
|11
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm
|Feb 23
|petesinclair
|1
|Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook
|Feb 23
|Local
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Outofoptions
|137
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC