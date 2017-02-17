Committee members slam council for pa...

Committee members slam council for paring down Comprehensive Plan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

The Palo Alto City Council's abrupt decision on Jan. 30 to remove all programs from the city's guiding land-use document, the Comprehensive Plan, destroys the balance of the plan, violates public trust and impairs the city's ability to act, according to six members of a citizens panel that has been working with city staff to update the document. In an open letter to the council that claims the decision has left members of the community "rightfully confused and upset," the six request that the council return the programs to the plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow 2 hr Mimi 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Activist 189
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb 10 Earl 2
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 2 Melissag 135
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,889 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC