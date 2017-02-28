Cloudera Said to Choose Banks for IPO as Soon as This Year 2 hours ago
Cloudera Inc., the big-data company backed by Intel Corp., hired underwriters for an initial public offering that could come as soon as this year, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company, based in Palo Alto, California, is eyeing a valuation of about $4.1 billion, said the people, in line with what it fetched in its last private round three years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Kelly
|204
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|21 hr
|Pedro
|40
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|californiaboy
|11
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm
|Feb 23
|petesinclair
|1
|Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook
|Feb 23
|Local
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Outofoptions
|137
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC