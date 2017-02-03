Classic Eichler in Palo Alto asks $2.4 million

Smack dab in the Bay Area's most Eichler -filled town, the 1957 midecentury-modern gem at 3482 Kenneth Drive , located in tony Palo Verde neighborhood, offers an excellent look at the past. Coming in at four beds, two baths, and 1,908 square feet, this one-story abode features original mahogany paneling, globe lights, floor-to-ceiling windows, and exposed beams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.