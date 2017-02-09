City opens Emergency Operations Center due to weather
Crews pulled debris out of San Francisquito Creek, which forced West Bayshore Road to be closed to traffic, on Feb. 7. Photo by Keith Peters. The City of Palo Alto has activated its Emergency Operations Center due to today's storm, the police department announced at 1:30 p.m. City staff are monitoring water levels in San Francisquito Creek.
