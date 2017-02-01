Berger standing at a mic, holding up ...

Berger standing at a mic, holding up a guitar

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

Judging from recent viewership trends , we can safely guess that more than 100 million people will be glued to their TV screens on Sunday, Feb. 5, when the New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl. But for those who aren't excited about football, there are other options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Makayla Ramsey 16 hr Concerned in Cali... 3
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow 16 hr Concerned in Cali... 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Thu Melissag 135
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16) Jan 31 crkessler 4
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan 30 Toweringeggman 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,776 • Total comments across all topics: 278,530,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC