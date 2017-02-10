After homeowner's call, alleged burglar shot by Taser

Trung Quang Daole of Palo Alto was arrested for residential burglary, resisting arrest and being under the influence of narcotics on Thursday, Feb. 9. Photo courtesy of Palo Alto Police Department. A Palo Alto man who allegedly broke into a woman's home was arrested as he exited the residence carrying her goods on Thursday, but not before police shot him with a Taser and wrestled him to the ground, police said in a press release.

