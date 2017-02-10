After homeowner's call, alleged burglar shot by Taser
Trung Quang Daole of Palo Alto was arrested for residential burglary, resisting arrest and being under the influence of narcotics on Thursday, Feb. 9. Photo courtesy of Palo Alto Police Department. A Palo Alto man who allegedly broke into a woman's home was arrested as he exited the residence carrying her goods on Thursday, but not before police shot him with a Taser and wrestled him to the ground, police said in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|188
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|11 hr
|Earl
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Thu
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC