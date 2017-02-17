Adaptive Insights' Carolee Gearhart Recognized as 2017 CRN(R) Channel Chief
The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners. Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|Happy Buyer
|191
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 17
|Mimi
|2
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC