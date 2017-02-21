9 wild images of the Lake Berryessa water hole
While the recent storms proved harrowing for many residents , at least one tidbit managed to make the tempest seem a bit more lighthearted-the spillway at Lake Berryessa in Napa, which now looks like an aquatic portal into another dimension. How does this happen? Well, so much rain has fallen in Lake Berryessa, located in Napa Valley, that it reached its water capacity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|solongfarewell
|36
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|Droz555
|10
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Hasbeen Hillary
|199
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Fri
|Palo Alto
|2
|FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm
|Feb 23
|petesinclair
|1
|Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook
|Feb 23
|Local
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Outofoptions
|137
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC