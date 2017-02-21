9 wild images of the Lake Berryessa w...

9 wild images of the Lake Berryessa water hole

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Curbed

While the recent storms proved harrowing for many residents , at least one tidbit managed to make the tempest seem a bit more lighthearted-the spillway at Lake Berryessa in Napa, which now looks like an aquatic portal into another dimension. How does this happen? Well, so much rain has fallen in Lake Berryessa, located in Napa Valley, that it reached its water capacity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 2 hr solongfarewell 36
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 19 hr Droz555 10
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Hasbeen Hillary 199
Facebook to shut down the entire website Fri Palo Alto 2
FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm Feb 23 petesinclair 1
Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook Feb 23 Local 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 22 Outofoptions 137
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC