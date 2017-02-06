$3.4 million grant gives buses priority at traffic lights
Officials with the San Mateo County Transit District said they have received a $3.4 million grant to install a system that will give buses priority at traffic lights on part of El Camino Real. The system, called a Traffic Signal Priority system, will extend a green light for a bus or shorten the time a bus waits at a light on El Camino Real between the Daly City BART Station and the Palo Alto Caltrain Station.
