$3.4 million grant gives buses priority at traffic lights

Officials with the San Mateo County Transit District said they have received a $3.4 million grant to install a system that will give buses priority at traffic lights on part of El Camino Real. The system, called a Traffic Signal Priority system, will extend a green light for a bus or shorten the time a bus waits at a light on El Camino Real between the Daly City BART Station and the Palo Alto Caltrain Station.

