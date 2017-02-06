$3.4 million grant gives buses priori...

$3.4 million grant gives buses priority at traffic lights

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SFBay

Officials with the San Mateo County Transit District said they have received a $3.4 million grant to install a system that will give buses priority at traffic lights on part of El Camino Real. The system, called a Traffic Signal Priority system, will extend a green light for a bus or shorten the time a bus waits at a light on El Camino Real between the Daly City BART Station and the Palo Alto Caltrain Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 27 min Tony 184
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Sun Robin 15
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 2 Melissag 135
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem Feb 1 linda35ny 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Santa Clara County was issued at February 06 at 9:17AM PST

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,612,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC